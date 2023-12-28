Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] Stock trading around $16.14 per share: What’s Next?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [NYSE: GFI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.92%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:12 PM that Gold Fields to Acquire Additional Shares of Galiano Gold Upon Disposal of its Interest In the Asanko Gold Mine.

Gold Fields Limited (“Gold Fields”) announces that certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered a share purchase agreement dated December 20, 2023 (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) with Galiano Gold Inc. (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) (“Galiano”) and certain of its affiliates, pursuant to which all of Gold Fields’ interest in the Asanko joint venture in Ghana (the “Asanko JV”) will be acquired, directly or indirectly, by Galiano and its subsidiaries (the “Transaction”).

Immediately prior to entering into the Share Purchase Agreement, Marsh Holdings Inc. (“Marsh”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold Fields, owned 21,971,657 common shares of Galiano (the “Owned Shares”), representing approximately 9.8% of the issued and outstanding shares (“Galiano Shares”).

Over the last 12 months, GFI stock rose by 54.01%. The one-year Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.37. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.42 billion, with 893.54 million shares outstanding and 893.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, GFI stock reached a trading volume of 3171715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Ltd ADR is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 13.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 24.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.02. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] managed to generate an average of $1,829,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

GFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR go to 9.40%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.