Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT] Is Currently 7.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Freight Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: FRGT] gained 7.85% or 0.03 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 2969924 shares. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Freight Technologies, Inc. Announces Conversion of $3.55M Convertible Debt to Equity.

Investor converts $3.55 million of convertible debt into preferred share equity.

It opened the trading session at $0.36, the shares rose to $0.378 and dropped to $0.3305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRGT points out that the company has recorded -48.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, FRGT reached to a volume of 2969924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for FRGT stock

Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, FRGT shares gained by 15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3228, while it was recorded at 0.3509 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8674 for the last 200 days.

Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at -11.37. Freight Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.62.

Return on Total Capital for FRGT is now -154.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -283.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.89. Additionally, FRGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.93.Freight Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]

The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FRGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FRGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.