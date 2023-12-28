Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain 6.67% so far this year. What now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $4.00 on 12/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.97, while the highest price level was $4.11. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Fortuna intersects 88 g/t Au over 3.5m at the Séguéla Mine and provides exploration update.

Figure 1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.67 percent and weekly performance of 0.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 4131713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $4.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 271.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.76.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of -$30,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.