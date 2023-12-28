For Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.355 during the day while it closed the day at $16.05. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM that Sunnova Reiterates Commitment to Project Hestia, Ethical Business Practices, and Customer Service.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, today reiterated that the Company stands firmly behind Project Hestia, a transformative initiative through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) that is benefitting customers, empowering communities, and enhancing the overall energy landscape in the United States.

The announcement was made in light of recent media reports, and Sunnova maintains an unwavering focus on system services and will continue its commitment to the highest levels of ethical practices.

Sunnova Energy International Inc stock has also gained 6.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOVA stock has inclined by 51.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.90% and lost -10.88% year-on date.

The market cap for NOVA stock reached $1.96 billion, with 114.94 million shares outstanding and 106.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 3050144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

NOVA stock trade performance evaluation

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 57.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 15.29 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.77 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Sunnova Energy International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 426.46. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 409.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$137,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.