Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is 6.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.165 during the day while it closed the day at $35.07. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM that Fifth Third Earns Highest Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Corporate Equality Index.

Perfect score for the eighth consecutive year marks commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Fifth Third Bancorp received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Fifth Third joins the ranks of 545 U.S. companies that earned a 100 score and designated a 2023 “Equality 100: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion” award recipient.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has also loss -0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FITB stock has inclined by 41.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.19% and gained 6.89% year-on date.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $23.88 billion, with 683.39 million shares outstanding and 677.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 3141059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $33.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 28.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.17 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.19, while it was recorded at 34.58 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.21. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.86. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $126,508 per employee.Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.