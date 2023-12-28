Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $13

Douglas Emmett Inc [NYSE: DEI] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.23 during the day while it closed the day at $14.89. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it plans to release its 2023 fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. A live conference call is scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jordan Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Peter Seymour, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Crummy, Chief Investment Officer, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

INTERNET: Go to www.douglasemmett.com/investors at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Douglas Emmett Inc stock has also loss -1.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DEI stock has inclined by 19.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.37% and lost -5.04% year-on date.

The market cap for DEI stock reached $2.48 billion, with 175.81 million shares outstanding and 160.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 5066919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $13.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 31.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.74, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 12.68 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc go to 5.93%.

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.