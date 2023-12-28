Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] Revenue clocked in at $13.76 billion, up 21.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corp. [NYSE: BSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Boston Scientific: When a Loved One Has Parkinson’s Disease.

Boston Scientific

Over the last 12 months, BSX stock rose by 21.62%. The one-year Boston Scientific Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.92. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.07 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, BSX stock reached a trading volume of 3176798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $62.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.67, while it was recorded at 55.71 for the last single week of trading, and 52.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp. go to 12.40%.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.