BMO Capital Markets lifts Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM that Endeavour Silver Announces At-the-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million.

The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement dated December 18, 2023 to the Company’s existing U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”), each dated June 16, 2023. The prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The U.S. prospectus supplement (together with a related Registration Statement) is available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) and the Canadian prospectus supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus and Sales Agreement) is available on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedarplus.ca. Alternatively, BMO Capital Markets will provide copies of the U.S. prospectus upon request by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp. (Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone: (800) 4143627, or by email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com).

A sum of 3448787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.69M shares. Endeavour Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $2.08 and dropped to a low of $2.03 until finishing in the latest session at $2.04.

The one-year EXK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.46. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $6,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.