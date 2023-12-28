Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] is -85.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bionano Genomics Inc [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained 6.60% on the last trading session, reaching $2.10 price per share at the time. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Bionano Announces Publication of Largest Prospective Prenatal Study Comparing OGM to Chromosomal Microarray Analysis and Karyotyping.

Key findings from prospective evaluation of 200 prenatal samples:.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Optical genome mapping (OGM) detected pathogenic structural variants (SVs) in 20.5% of samples (41/200); combination of chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) and karyotyping (KT) detected pathogenic SVs in 19.5% of samples (39/200).

Bionano Genomics Inc represents 38.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $81.56 million with the latest information. BNGO stock price has been found in the range of $1.96 to $2.1401.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 4337488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.63. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 37.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5300, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0200 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]

The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BNGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BNGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.