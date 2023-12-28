Berenberg lifts Burford Capital Limited [BUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Burford Capital Limited [NYSE: BUR] price surged by 18.36 percent to reach at $2.48. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that POUND STERLING CONVERSION RATE FOR 2023 INTERIM DIVIDEND.

Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces the pound sterling conversion rate for its previously declared interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2023 of 6.25 US cents per ordinary share to be paid on December 7, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

For shareholders electing to receive their dividend in pound sterling, the interim dividend is 5.018089 pence per ordinary share, based on the exchange rate of £1 = US$1.245494 set on November 15, 2023.

A sum of 5462898 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 623.97K shares. Burford Capital Limited shares reached a high of $16.25 and dropped to a low of $14.66 until finishing in the latest session at $15.99.

The one-year BUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.93. The average equity rating for BUR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Burford Capital Limited [BUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUR shares is $19.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Burford Capital Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burford Capital Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

BUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Burford Capital Limited [BUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.66. With this latest performance, BUR shares gained by 15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.96 for Burford Capital Limited [BUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.33, while it was recorded at 13.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Burford Capital Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burford Capital Limited [BUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.76. Burford Capital Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.87.

Return on Total Capital for BUR is now 6.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burford Capital Limited [BUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.68. Additionally, BUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burford Capital Limited [BUR] managed to generate an average of $156,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Burford Capital Limited [BUR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.