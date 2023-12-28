Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] Stock trading around $4.19 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] gained 0.24% or 0.01 points to close at $4.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3270751 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM that Santander Closes on Transaction with the FDIC to Service Signature Bank’s Multifamily Real Estate Assets.

Santander to acquire a 20% equity stake in a joint venture to service a $9 billion multifamily portfolio.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FDIC partnership builds on Santander’s deep expertise and scale in the multifamily sector.

It opened the trading session at $4.16, the shares rose to $4.20 and dropped to $4.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAN points out that the company has recorded 16.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, SAN reached to a volume of 3270751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for SAN stock

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77. Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 561.29. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] managed to generate an average of $46,522 per employee.Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.49.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 16.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.