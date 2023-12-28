Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] fell -82.93% so far this year. What now?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATRA] gained 0.36% or 0.0 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 3062127 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Closing of Expanded Global Tab-cel® Partnership with Pierre Fabre Laboratories.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the closing of the expanded global partnership with Pierre Fabre Laboratories for tabelecleucel (tab-cel® or EBVALLOTM). Building on the earlier partnership announced in October 2021 to commercialize tab-cel in Europe, this transaction provides Pierre Fabre Laboratories with the development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for tab-cel in the United States and all remaining markets.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of the transaction with Pierre Fabre Laboratories who are committed to expanding the reach of tab-cel to patients in the U.S. and across the globe,” said Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara. “Atara’s priority is to now submit the tab-cel BLA filing package, while initiating our first clinical study with ATA3219, a potential best-in-class allogeneic off-the-shelf CD19 CAR T with unique features.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.5579, the shares rose to $0.575 and dropped to $0.5432, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATRA points out that the company has recorded -67.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -180.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, ATRA reached to a volume of 3062127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $9.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.57.

Trading performance analysis for ATRA stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8192, while it was recorded at 0.5319 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7579 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.08. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -359.12.

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -108.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.62. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$683,539 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]

The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.