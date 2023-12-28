Argo Blockchain Plc ADR [ARBK] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $3

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR [NASDAQ: ARBK] gained 9.33% or 0.32 points to close at $3.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4001325 shares. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Allotment of New Shares.

Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that it has issued 1,638,305 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the terms of previously granted Restricted Share Units.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange PLC (“Admission”). Admission is expected to occur, and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares commence, on 20 December.

It opened the trading session at $3.31, the shares rose to $4.36 and dropped to $3.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARBK points out that the company has recorded 137.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -594.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 428.31K shares, ARBK reached to a volume of 4001325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Argo Blockchain Plc ADR [ARBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARBK shares is $1.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05.

Trading performance analysis for ARBK stock

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR [ARBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.44. With this latest performance, ARBK shares gained by 226.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 825.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.31 for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR [ARBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.50, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.39 for the last 200 days.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR [ARBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Argo Blockchain Plc ADR [ARBK]

