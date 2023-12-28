Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] stock Initiated by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $14

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.58 during the day while it closed the day at $7.55. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied Digital Announces Long-Term Supply Agreement with TerraForm Power.

“Partnering with one of the world’s largest and most reputable renewable power operators is a testament to our industry-leading digital infrastructure platform,” said Applied Digital Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins. “The TerraForm Power team has been instrumental in moving this project forward through a congested regulatory pipeline in Texas, which will allow us to leverage low-cost power while concurrently allowing TerraForm Power to monetize their assets and alleviate transmission congestion in the area.”.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Applied Digital Corporation stock has also gained 11.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APLD stock has inclined by 24.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.39% and gained 310.33% year-on date.

The market cap for APLD stock reached $799.17 million, with 95.93 million shares outstanding and 70.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, APLD reached a trading volume of 3493119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $15.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

APLD stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.69. With this latest performance, APLD shares gained by 63.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 293.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.24 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.53 and a Gross Margin at +19.87. Applied Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.60.

Return on Total Capital for APLD is now -34.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.94. Additionally, APLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] managed to generate an average of -$368,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 358.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.