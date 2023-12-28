Abbvie Inc [ABBV] fell -4.16% so far this year. What now?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] gained 0.17% or 0.26 points to close at $154.88 with a heavy trading volume of 3744879 shares. The company report on December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM that New Data for Bispecific Antibody Epcoritamab (DuoBody® CD3xCD20) Shows Strong, Durable Treatment Response for Patients with Difficult-To-Treat Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL).

– Data from Phase 1/2 EPCORE™ NHL-1 study show patients treated with epcoritamab experienced 82% overall response rates (ORR) including 63% complete response (CR) rates as presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) congress- Follicular lymphoma is the second most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) previously treated with two or more prior therapies experienced strong and durable responses with high overall response (ORR) and complete response (CR) rates when treated with epcoritamab (DuoBody® CD3xCD20), an investigational, subcutaneously administered T-cell engaging bispecific antibody. More than half of patients who responded to treatment in the study remained responsive to treatment at the time of data analysis (i.e., median duration of response was not reached). Data from the dose-expansion cohort of the Phase 1/2 EPCORE™ NHL-1 clinical trial are being shared during a poster presentation on Saturday, December 9 at 5:30 PM PT at the ASH congress in San Diego, California. Updated data from this study include an optimized, step-up dosing schedule showing reduced incidence and severity of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a notable side effect from immune-engaging cancer treatments.

It opened the trading session at $154.05, the shares rose to $154.97 and dropped to $153.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABBV points out that the company has recorded 16.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 3744879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $169.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.15 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.90, while it was recorded at 153.74 for the last single week of trading, and 147.02 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbvie Inc [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. Abbvie Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbvie Inc [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbvie Inc [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to -4.11%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.