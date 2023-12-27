why Roku Inc [ROKU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.14

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] slipped around -0.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $91.34 at the close of the session, down -0.76%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Roku Launches “All Things” Destinations for an Innovative One-Stop-Shop Discovery Experience.

Roku gives millions of users instant access to content from across the platform in new cohesive TV viewing destinations.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced two all-new destinations on the Roku Home Screen: All Things Food and All Things Home, bringing together the best food, home, and lifestyle content from across the platform into powerful and cohesive discovery experiences. With simple navigation and personalized recommendations, these unique hubs make it easier to explore and watch genre entertainment from all your favorite apps right from the home screen. The All Things Food and All Things Home destinations will feature hundreds of streaming options within each category, both free and from subscriptions services, including live and linear TV, Premium Subscriptions, Roku Originals, and more.

Roku Inc stock is now 124.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $95.37 and lowest of $90.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.84, which means current price is +134.21% above from all time high which was touched on 12/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 8351578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $90.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 127.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.20, while it was recorded at 92.08 for the last single week of trading, and 72.71 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc [ROKU]

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.