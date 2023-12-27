why Manchester United Plc. [MANU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.62

Manchester United Plc. [NYSE: MANU] price surged by 3.43 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on December 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Manchester United PLC Reaches Agreement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, to Acquire Up to a 25% Shareholding in the Company.

Acquisition of 25% of the Class B shares held by the Glazer family.

Offer to acquire up to 25% of all Class A shares.

A sum of 5355444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.00M shares. Manchester United Plc. shares reached a high of $20.84 and dropped to a low of $20.06 until finishing in the latest session at $20.52.

The one-year MANU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.91. The average equity rating for MANU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Manchester United Plc. [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United Plc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 33.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

MANU Stock Performance Analysis:

Manchester United Plc. [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.78, while it was recorded at 19.83 for the last single week of trading, and 20.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manchester United Plc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United Plc. [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.54 and a Gross Margin at -4.36. Manchester United Plc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.42.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United Plc. [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 598.53. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 495.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Manchester United Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

MANU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United Plc. go to -0.05%.

Manchester United Plc. [MANU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MANU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MANU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.