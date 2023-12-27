why Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.21

Kohl’s Corp. [NYSE: KSS] jumped around 1.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.97 at the close of the session, up 4.70%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Wendy Arlin Appointed to Kohl’s Board of Directors.

New director brings more than 30 years of corporate finance and consumer industry experience.

Appointment is part of the Board’s continual refreshment process, enhancing leadership and retail experience.

Kohl’s Corp. stock is now 14.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KSS Stock saw the intraday high of $29.03 and lowest of $27.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.77, which means current price is +63.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 4363228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $24.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corp. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.12.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 25.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.64 for Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.98, while it was recorded at 28.06 for the last single week of trading, and 23.29 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. Kohl’s Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.06. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 90.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Kohl’s Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]

The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.