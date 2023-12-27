why Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.20

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] jumped around 0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.66 at the close of the session, up 10.12%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM that Canopy Growth Announces Completed Sale of This Works.

Divestiture of the skincare and wellness brand is aligned with Canopy Growth’s focus on North American cannabis operations.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced that the Company has completed the divestiture of its This Works skincare and wellness brand to Inspirit Capital, a London-based investment firm.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock is now -75.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CGC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.93 and lowest of $4.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.20, which means current price is +63.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 4196121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

How has CGC stock performed recently?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.89. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.50 and a Gross Margin at -12.89. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -813.63.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -12.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.73. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$2,022,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Canopy Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

Earnings analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.28%.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.