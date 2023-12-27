Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CSX Corp. [CSX]. What else is Wall St. saying

CSX Corp. [NASDAQ: CSX] gained 0.92% or 0.32 points to close at $34.95 with a heavy trading volume of 5926891 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX, to Chair the B&O Railroad Museum’s Campaign to Transform its Campus in Baltimore in preparation for the 200th Anniversary of Railroading.

The B&O Railroad Museum is a historic site located in Baltimore, Maryland, on the original grounds of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first commercially chartered railroad in the country in 1827. The Museum’s campus extends 40 acres into Southwest/West Baltimore and contains the first mile of commercial track ever laid in the country, 8 historic buildings including the 1851 Mt. Clare Station recently designated a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Site, and the beautiful 1884 Roundhouse. As a national historic landmark, the Museum annually receives visitors from all 50 United States and over 40 countries.

It opened the trading session at $34.63, the shares rose to $35.09 and dropped to $34.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded 4.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.81M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 5926891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corp. [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $36.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CSX Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corp. [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.01 for CSX Corp. [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.86, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 31.48 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corp. [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corp. [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.95 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. CSX Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 18.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corp. [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corp. [CSX] managed to generate an average of $185,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.CSX Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

CSX Corp. [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corp. go to 6.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CSX Corp. [CSX]

The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.