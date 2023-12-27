Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hanesbrands Inc [NYSE: HBI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.25%. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that HanesBrands Appoints William S. Simon Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Simon to Succeed Ronald L. Nelson, Who Will Retire from the Board at Year-End.

Cheryl K. Beebe and Ann E. Ziegler Also to Retire, Returning Board Size to 10 Members.

Over the last 12 months, HBI stock dropped by -24.83%. The one-year Hanesbrands Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.28. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 3.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.56 billion, with 349.01 million shares outstanding and 346.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, HBI stock reached a trading volume of 8564782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $3.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.25. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.46. Hanesbrands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.10.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 12.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,027.21. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 988.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$2,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Hanesbrands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

HBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc go to -12.40%.

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.