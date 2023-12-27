Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] fell -92.80% so far this year. What now?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: VTYX] closed the trading session at $2.36 on 12/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.20, while the highest price level was $2.41. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

Event: 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare ConferenceLocation: New York, NYDate: Tuesday, November 28, 2023Time: 1:30-1:55 PM ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.80 percent and weekly performance of 10.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -93.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, VTYX reached to a volume of 3783623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $13.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

VTYX stock trade performance evaluation

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, VTYX shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.11 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 27.25 for the last 200 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTYX is now -35.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.44. Additionally, VTYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,837,729 per employee.Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.76 and a Current Ratio set at 11.76.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.