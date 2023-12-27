United States Steel Corp. [X] moved up 0.79: Why It’s Important

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $48.35 on 12/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.82, while the highest price level was $48.43. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) to Acquire U. S. Steel, Moving Forward Together as the ‘Best Steelmaker with World-Leading Capabilities’.

NSC to acquire U. S. Steel for $55.00 per share in an all-cash transaction representing 40% premium, providing certain and immediate value to U. S. Steel shareholders.

Brings together two storied companies with rich histories of providing excellent products and services and contributing to the development of society.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 93.01 percent and weekly performance of -2.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 95.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, X reached to a volume of 4815459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corp. [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.46.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corp. [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 38.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.86 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.28, while it was recorded at 48.14 for the last single week of trading, and 28.69 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corp. [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for X is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corp. [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.43. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corp. [X] managed to generate an average of $110,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corp. [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in X stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in X stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.