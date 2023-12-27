Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell -38.41% so far this year. What now?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] jumped around 0.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.55 at the close of the session, up 25.00%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Tupperware Brands Announces CEO Transition and Board Refreshment.

Proven Consumer Industry Leader Laurie Ann Goldman Named President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Board.

Three New Directors with Financial, Transformation and Direct Sales Expertise Join Board.

Tupperware Brands Corporation stock is now -38.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TUP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.61 and lowest of $1.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.91, which means current price is +318.03% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 11652709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

How has TUP stock performed recently?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.64. With this latest performance, TUP shares gained by 51.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TUP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TUP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.