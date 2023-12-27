Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] is -56.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sight Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: SGHT] surged by $1.7 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.70 during the day while it closed the day at $5.34. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sight Sciences Announces the Publication of Successful Results of the SAHARA Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial Comparing TearCare® to Restasis® for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease.

Interventional eyelid procedures enabled by TearCare technology successfully delivered clinically and statistically significant improvements in every sign and symptom measured at every time point through six months.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sight Sciences Inc stock has also gained 62.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SGHT stock has inclined by 76.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.92% and lost -56.27% year-on date.

The market cap for SGHT stock reached $260.33 million, with 48.30 million shares outstanding and 26.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 455.03K shares, SGHT reached a trading volume of 4631057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGHT shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Sight Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sight Sciences Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

SGHT stock trade performance evaluation

Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.31. With this latest performance, SGHT shares gained by 72.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.05 for Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.70 and a Gross Margin at +82.67. Sight Sciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.90.

Return on Total Capital for SGHT is now -36.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.85. Additionally, SGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] managed to generate an average of -$344,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Sight Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.47 and a Current Ratio set at 12.11.

Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SGHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SGHT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SGHT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.