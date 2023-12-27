SCWorx Corp [WORX] is -61.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SCWorx Corp [NASDAQ: WORX] traded at a high on 12/26/23, posting a 32.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.31. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM that SCWorx Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire an Environmental Services Company.

The LOI sets forth the proposed terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and American Environmental intend to effect a business combination, as a result of which American Environmental and the Company’s healthcare data management business will each be conducted through wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company (“Proposed Transaction”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4700767 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SCWorx Corp stands at 16.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.73%.

The market cap for WORX stock reached $2.80 million, with 1.21 million shares outstanding and 1.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.20K shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 4700767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SCWorx Corp [WORX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has WORX stock performed recently?

SCWorx Corp [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.50. With this latest performance, WORX shares gained by 32.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for SCWorx Corp [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9200, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6800 for the last 200 days.

SCWorx Corp [WORX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.66 and a Gross Margin at +35.01. SCWorx Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.75.

Return on Total Capital for WORX is now -30.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SCWorx Corp [WORX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.18. Additionally, WORX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCWorx Corp [WORX] managed to generate an average of -$205,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.SCWorx Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Insider trade positions for SCWorx Corp [WORX]

The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WORX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WORX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.