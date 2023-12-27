Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] moved up 1.37: Why It’s Important

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] jumped around 1.97 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $145.46 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM that 5G Smart School With WeSchool and Qualcomm Wireless Reach.

Qualcomm is committed to connecting more people around the world and creating a brighter, more interconnected future through Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™. As part of that mission, Qualcomm Wireless Reach partnered with WeSchool to develop the 5G Smart School program, which gives students and teachers across Italy access to wireless devices and 5G fixed wireless access.

In this video, see inside one of the 5G Smart Schools in Italy. As one educator explains, students need digital skills and tools to thrive in the future workplace. By connecting students and teachers with wireless devices, including always connected laptops and other tools like VR headsets and online learning platforms, children get to embrace a new way of learning.

Qualcomm, Inc. stock is now 32.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $146.05 and lowest of $143.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.40, which means current price is +43.35% above from all time high which was touched on 12/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 4376834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $140.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.86 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.18, while it was recorded at 143.01 for the last single week of trading, and 118.16 for the last 200 days.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.70. Qualcomm, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.45. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $146,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 6.46%.

Insider trade positions for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.