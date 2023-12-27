PARTS iD Inc [ID] is -94.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PARTS iD Inc [AMEX: ID] loss -43.34% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PARTS iD Receives Notice of Non-compliance from NYSE American.

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “the Company”) today announced that it has received written notice (the “Notice”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”), which was due on November 20, 2023.

In accordance with Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company will have six months from the date of the Notice (the “Initial Cure Period”), to file the Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). If the Company fails to file the Form 10-Q during the Initial Cure Period, the NYSE American may, in its sole discretion, provide an additional six-month cure period (the “Additional Cure Period”). The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards at any time during the Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, as applicable, by filing the Form 10-Q and any subsequent delayed filings with the SEC.

PARTS iD Inc represents 34.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.10 million with the latest information. ID stock price has been found in the range of $0.05 to $0.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ID reached a trading volume of 5179764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PARTS iD Inc [ID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ID shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ID stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PARTS iD Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PARTS iD Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

PARTS iD Inc [ID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.76. With this latest performance, ID shares dropped by -45.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.55 for PARTS iD Inc [ID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1043, while it was recorded at 0.0824 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2754 for the last 200 days.

PARTS iD Inc [ID]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PARTS iD Inc [ID] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.58 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. PARTS iD Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PARTS iD Inc [ID] managed to generate an average of -$275,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 195.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 8.17.PARTS iD Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.07 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PARTS iD Inc [ID]

The top three institutional holders of ID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ID stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ID stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.