Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] Revenue clocked in at $740.56 million, up 20.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: PGY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.70%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM that Pagaya Announces Partnership with Exeter Finance, Further Scaling its Auto Lending Product.

Premier auto finance company to utilize Pagaya’s auto credit-decisioning product across their national network of 13,000+ auto dealers.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (the “Company” or “Pagaya”), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, has announced a partnership with Exeter Finance, a premier auto finance company delivering financing solutions for over a million customers, across more than 13,000 dealerships.

Over the last 12 months, PGY stock rose by 100.11%. The one-year Pagaya Technologies Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.92. The average equity rating for PGY stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.06 billion, with 508.38 million shares outstanding and 322.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.04M shares, PGY stock reached a trading volume of 10186407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

PGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3367, while it was recorded at 1.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4412 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pagaya Technologies Ltd Fundamentals:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.63 and a Current Ratio set at 4.63.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.