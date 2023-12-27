Organon & Co. [OGN] Is Currently 1.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.24 during the day while it closed the day at $14.13. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Organon To Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced today that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare24/sessions/49500-organon/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true.

Organon & Co. stock has also gained 7.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OGN stock has declined by -18.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.47% and lost -49.41% year-on date.

The market cap for OGN stock reached $3.61 billion, with 255.61 million shares outstanding and 255.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 3408674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

OGN stock trade performance evaluation

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 13.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84 and a Gross Margin at +63.07. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 21.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.49. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $91,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Institutional Ownership

