Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] Revenue clocked in at $1.05 billion, down -50.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a low on 12/26/23, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.05. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novavax’s Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Emergency Use Authorization in Taiwan.

Novavax’s updated vaccine will be available at vaccination centers across Taiwan.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Nuvaxovid™ XBB.1.5 dispersion for injection COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) (NVX-CoV2601) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4705718 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax, Inc. stands at 4.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $599.89 million, with 118.79 million shares outstanding and 111.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4705718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax, Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.51 for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Insider trade positions for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.