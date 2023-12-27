Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] gain 42.48% so far this year. What now?

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NYSE: NAT] slipped around -0.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.36 at the close of the session, down -3.96%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Greetings for the Season.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd stock is now 42.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.54 and lowest of $4.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.83, which means current price is +54.34% above from all time high which was touched on 10/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 4645888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAT shares is $5.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

How has NAT stock performed recently?

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.43 and a Gross Margin at +32.56. Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.68. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings analysis for Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Ltd go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]

