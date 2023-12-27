NetEase Inc ADR [NTES] Is Currently -16.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NetEase Inc ADR [NASDAQ: NTES] loss -16.07% on the last trading session, reaching $87.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM that NetEase Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, “NetEase” or the “Company”), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NetEase Inc ADR represents 644.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.79 billion with the latest information. NTES stock price has been found in the range of $81.30 to $90.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, NTES reached a trading volume of 21142652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NetEase Inc ADR [NTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTES shares is $136.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTES stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for NetEase Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetEase Inc ADR is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTES in the course of the last twelve months was 12.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.89.

Trading performance analysis for NTES stock

NetEase Inc ADR [NTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, NTES shares dropped by -24.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.23 for NetEase Inc ADR [NTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.11, while it was recorded at 100.05 for the last single week of trading, and 98.89 for the last 200 days.

NetEase Inc ADR [NTES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetEase Inc ADR [NTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.34 and a Gross Margin at +54.68. NetEase Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.43.

Return on Total Capital for NTES is now 15.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetEase Inc ADR [NTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, NTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetEase Inc ADR [NTES] managed to generate an average of $736,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.NetEase Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.91.

NetEase Inc ADR [NTES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetEase Inc ADR go to 2.57%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NetEase Inc ADR [NTES]

The top three institutional holders of NTES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NTES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NTES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.