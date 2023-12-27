Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] is -99.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: MULN] traded at a high on 12/26/23, posting a 12.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.03. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Mullen Delivers 63 More Class 3 Vehicles to Randy Marion Automotive Group Valued at $3,969,000; To-Date, 121 Class 3s Delivered Valued at $7,623,000.

Mullen Delivers Additional 63 Mullen THREEs to Randy Marion Automotive Group.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

To date, Mullen has delivered 121 Class 3vehicles for a total of $7,623,000 invoiced.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5026081 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mullen Automotive Inc stands at 59.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.45%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 984.42K shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 5026081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 147.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.07.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -36.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.36, while it was recorded at 10.44 for the last single week of trading, and 610.79 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]

The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MULN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MULN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.