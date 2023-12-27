Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] fell -53.61% so far this year. What now?

Mobile Global Esports Inc [NASDAQ: MGAM] traded at a high on 12/26/23, posting a 29.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Team MOGO Emerges Victorious in Consecutive Tournaments.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (“MOGO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MGAM), announced today the consecutive victories of Team MOGO Esports in the Indian esports circuit, reinforcing its position in the global gaming arena. The competitions, held on October 28 and November 8, 2023, respectively, featured teams from across India competing for excellence in the esports domain.

Team MOGO Esports exhibited a steadfast commitment to excellence in both events. The MOGO Valorant team made a notable debut on October 28, 2023, at a LAN event with a prize pool of 50,000 INR, emerging victorious and marking a historic win in their inaugural tournament. Building on this momentum, the team secured another victory on November 8, 2023, in a contested event with a prize pool of 8,500 INR.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2858476 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobile Global Esports Inc stands at 25.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.76%.

The market cap for MGAM stock reached $7.81 million, with 20.42 million shares outstanding and 15.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 324.11K shares, MGAM reached a trading volume of 2858476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGAM shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile Global Esports Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has MGAM stock performed recently?

Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.93. With this latest performance, MGAM shares gained by 15.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.95 for Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3304, while it was recorded at 0.3062 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4971 for the last 200 days.

Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MGAM is now -27.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, MGAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] managed to generate an average of -$64,351 per employee.Mobile Global Esports Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.43 and a Current Ratio set at 8.43.

Insider trade positions for Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]

Insider trade positions for Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]