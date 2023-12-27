Market cap of MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] reaches 6.84M – now what?

MicroAlgo Inc [NASDAQ: MLGO] slipped around -0.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.13 at the close of the session, down -30.67%. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM that MicroAlgo Inc. Announced Bitcoin Trading Prediction Algorithm Based on Machine Learning and Technical Indicators.

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ: MLGO) (the “Company” or “MicroAlgo”), today announced a Bitcoin trading prediction algorithm based on machine learning and technical indicators. The algorithm combines deep learning, technical analysis and quantitative trading strategies to provide investors with more accurate and intelligent decision support. By learning and analyzing a large amount of data from the Bitcoin market, the algorithm can better capture the characteristics and patterns of the market and provide more reliable price predictions.

The booming digital asset market and the rapid rise of finance and tech companies offer the opportunity to develop innovative trading algorithms. Algorithms based on machine learning and technical indicators are not only better adapted to the complexity of the Bitcoin market, but are also expected to provide investors with smarter and more efficient trading decision-making tools. MicroAlgo Inc. believes that the future of the digital asset market is promising, and MicroAlgo Inc. believes that through algorithmic innovation, it can better meet the challenges of the market and capitalize on the opportunities. MicroAlgo Inc. believes that its innovative algorithm can be applied not only to the Bitcoin market, but also to other digital assets, providing investors with more reliable decision-making support.

MicroAlgo Inc stock is now -9.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MLGO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.98 and lowest of $0.9204 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.60, which means current price is +22.77% above from all time high which was touched on 12/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, MLGO reached a trading volume of 15507694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroAlgo Inc is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

How has MLGO stock performed recently?

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.74. With this latest performance, MLGO shares dropped by -78.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1837, while it was recorded at 1.4980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5751 for the last 200 days.

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.75. MicroAlgo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.99.

Return on Total Capital for MLGO is now -1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, MLGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] managed to generate an average of -$55,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.MicroAlgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.81 and a Current Ratio set at 4.81.

Insider trade positions for MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]

