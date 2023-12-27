Market cap of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] reaches 398.49M – now what?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: MAXN] traded at a high on 12/26/23, posting a 9.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.55. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Maxeon Solar Technologies Expands Patent Dispute Against Aiko.

• New IP infringement action filed in the Netherlands• Cease & Desist letter sent regarding false claims.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that its subsidiary Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. has filed a request to initiate preliminary injunction proceedings concerning patent infringement claims against Eironn Netherlands B.V. (Aiko Energy) and its wholesalers VDH Solar Groothandel B.V. and Libra Energy B.V. in the Hague District Court, Netherlands.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3469691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stands at 12.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.26%.

The market cap for MAXN stock reached $398.49 million, with 45.03 million shares outstanding and 31.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, MAXN reached a trading volume of 3469691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

How has MAXN stock performed recently?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.28. With this latest performance, MAXN shares gained by 65.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 18.68 for the last 200 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.69 and a Gross Margin at -4.81. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.23.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -38.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,059.92. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 932.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$50,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Insider trade positions for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]

