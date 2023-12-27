Market cap of Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] reaches 4.87B – now what?

Joby Aviation Inc [NYSE: JOBY] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.99 at the close of the session, up 1.30%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Joby, NASA Simulation Demonstrates Up To 120 Air Taxi Operations Per Hour in Busy Airspace.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it has successfully completed a series of air traffic simulations with NASA’s Ames Research Center that evaluated how air taxi operations can be integrated into today’s airspace, including at busy airports, using existing air traffic control (ATC) tools and procedures.

The simulations, jointly developed by Joby and NASA airspace engineers following a multi-year airspace study, tested scenarios with dozens of eVTOL aircraft per hour flying into and out of the complex, busy airspace in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region using today’s airspace system.

Joby Aviation Inc stock is now 108.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JOBY Stock saw the intraday high of $7.08 and lowest of $6.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.98, which means current price is +117.08% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 4257811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has JOBY stock performed recently?

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.78 and a Current Ratio set at 22.78.

Earnings analysis for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc go to -11.81%.

Insider trade positions for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JOBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.