Market cap of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] reaches 11.63M – now what?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [NASDAQ: IINN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.51%. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 2:16 PM that Inspira Announces $3.88 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira”), a pioneer in life support technology with a vision to supersede traditional mechanical ventilators, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 3,031,250 of ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $1.28 per share (or per pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering. The Company has also agreed to issue in a concurrent private placement unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,031,250 ordinary shares. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.28 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire three and one-half years from the date of issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about December 28, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, IINN stock rose by 4.96%. The one-year Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.23. The average equity rating for IINN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.63 million, with 11.34 million shares outstanding and 6.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.00K shares, IINN stock reached a trading volume of 37436319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IINN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IINN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

IINN Stock Performance Analysis:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.51. With this latest performance, IINN shares gained by 9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IINN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1591, while it was recorded at 1.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3328 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for IINN is now -74.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.22. Additionally, IINN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] managed to generate an average of -$277,649 per employee.Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.34 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IINN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IINN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IINN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.