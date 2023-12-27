Market cap of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL] reaches 951.63M – now what?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [NASDAQ: GRCL] gained 60.26% on the last trading session, reaching $9.92 price per share at the time. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 2:01 AM that AstraZeneca to acquire Gracell, furthering cell therapy ambition across oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Includes clinical-stage autologous BCMA/CD19 CAR-T therapy targeting haematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases, and proprietary cell therapy manufacturing platform.

AstraZeneca has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (Gracell, NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, furthering the AstraZeneca cell therapy ambition.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR represents 95.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $951.63 million with the latest information. GRCL stock price has been found in the range of $9.85 to $9.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 554.91K shares, GRCL reached a trading volume of 16001957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRCL shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for GRCL stock

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.58. With this latest performance, GRCL shares gained by 96.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 342.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.44 for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.73 and a Current Ratio set at 7.73.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR [GRCL]

The top three institutional holders of GRCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GRCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GRCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.