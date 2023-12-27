Market cap of Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] reaches 6.99M – now what?

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] gained 21.03% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Sets 2024 Revenue Goals at $230-$240 Million.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today outlined its revenue objectives and other corporate initiatives for 2024. The Company is targeting gross consolidated revenue between $230 million and $240 million. Additionally, Ault Alliance reiterates that it has successfully completed the repayment of its $38.5 million senior secured debt as of December 14, 2023. The Company is updating the market with these projections based upon substantial growth at Sentinum, Inc. (“Sentinum”), its data center operations and Bitcoin mining sector, further complemented by the strong performance of its crane rental business, Circle 8 Crane Services, LLC (“Circle 8”).

These announcements mark significant achievements for the Company, showcasing its commitment to sustainable growth, financial discipline and enhancing stockholder value. The upcoming exchange offer alongside the debt repayment highlight the Company’s efforts to improve its capital structure and future capital management strategy. The significant growth in Sentinum’s operations, along with Circle 8’s exceptional performance, demonstrate the Company’s dedication to its core verticals and commitment to these industries.

Ault Alliance Inc represents 70.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.99 million with the latest information. AULT stock price has been found in the range of $0.09 to $0.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 34750834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for AULT stock

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.28. With this latest performance, AULT shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.75 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1121, while it was recorded at 0.0870 for the last single week of trading, and 8.9306 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]

