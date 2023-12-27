Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $61.15 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2024.

Marvell Technology Inc represents 864.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.86 billion with the latest information. MRVL stock price has been found in the range of $60.565 to $61.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 4669228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 61.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for MRVL stock

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.59, while it was recorded at 59.77 for the last single week of trading, and 52.81 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +50.47. Marvell Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$21,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 12.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]

The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRVL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.