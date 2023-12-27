Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain 3.66% so far this year. What now?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.18%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM that Livent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; NCR Voyix and Rush Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2:.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) will replace NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and NCR Voyix will replace Livent in the S&P SmallCap 600. Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE) is merging with Livent in a transaction expected to be completed on or about Thursday, January 4 pending final conditions. The combined company will be considered US domiciled for index purposes, and Livent will be treated as the surviving entity. Post merger, the company will be named Arcadium Lithium plc and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ALTM”. Arcadium Lithium will have a projected total market capitalization that is more representative of the mid-cap market space. NCR Voyix is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Over the last 12 months, KIM stock rose by 5.05%. The one-year Kimco Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.32. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.55 billion, with 618.48 million shares outstanding and 606.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, KIM stock reached a trading volume of 3799093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.07.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.