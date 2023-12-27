Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Revenue clocked in at $95.35 billion, down -11.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter Results.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, January 23rd to review fourth-quarter results. Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO, Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:.

A sum of 4159702 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.03M shares. Johnson & Johnson shares reached a high of $156.35 and dropped to a low of $154.85 until finishing in the latest session at $156.14.

The one-year JNJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.07. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $175.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.47, while it was recorded at 155.23 for the last single week of trading, and 159.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 5.20%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.