iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] moved up 0.86: Why It’s Important

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 0.86% or 0.04 points to close at $4.71 with a heavy trading volume of 5747896 shares. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 5:36 AM that iQIYI Gains Attention with Theatrical Releases and Socially Impactful Storytelling.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, has gained significant attention and acclaim for its recent theatrical releases in China and overseas. These include crime films such as The Invisible Guest and Wolf Hiding, as well as the socially focused Trending Topic.

The Invisible Guest, presented by iQIYI PICTURES, has achieved 100 million RMB (approximately 14 million USD) box office gross in just four days, swiftly capturing moviegoers’ attention following its highly anticipated release. Directed by Zhuo CHEN and featuring a compelling cast including Greg HSU and Ning CHANG, the film grossed around 19 million RMB (approximately 2.6 million USD) on its opening day, consistently leading the charts in daily gross and market share for four consecutive days. Greg’s performance as the villain marks a significant shift from his previous roles, immersing audiences into a narrative that delves into societal divide and emotional depth, offering a thrilling cinematic experience.

It opened the trading session at $4.67, the shares rose to $4.775 and dropped to $4.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded -10.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 5747896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.26. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to 4.48%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.