Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $16.80

Infosys Ltd ADR [NYSE: INFY] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $18.45 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM that Infosys to Harmonize the Systems of LKQ Europe.

Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a 5-year collaboration with LKQ Europe, one of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. Following multiple strategic acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate program that entails harmonizing business processes, improving product availability, and enabling faster delivery to end customers. Under this collaboration, Infosys will assist to integrate and standardize disparate business processes and systems, to enable synergies and achieve economies of scale.

Infosys Ltd ADR represents 4.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.58 billion with the latest information. INFY stock price has been found in the range of $18.37 to $18.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 3829877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $18.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Infosys Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Ltd ADR is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.96.

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 18.57 for the last single week of trading, and 16.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. Infosys Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 37.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.01. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] managed to generate an average of $701,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Infosys Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Ltd ADR go to 14.80%.

The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.