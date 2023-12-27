IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] is -42.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IMAC Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BACK] gained 42.15% or 1.02 points to close at $3.44 with a heavy trading volume of 26609551 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM that Theralink® and IMAC Holdings announce receipt and response to the Securities and Exchange Commission comments on the previously filed Form S4.

Theralink’s Chief Executive Officer, Faith Zaslavsky previously stated “The filing of the Form S-4 is a major milestone, as it signifies Theralink and IMAC have reached a definitive agreement and that the transaction is moving forward. The result of the Merger will be a well-positioned proteomics pure play squarely focused on the next generation of cancer care and protein analysis, an opportunity that all stakeholders in our companies are highly excited about. I am unaware of any other proteomics company with a robust patent estate, certified and accredited laboratory, and reimbursement agreements in place with major payors like Medicare that parallels what our new combined company possesses along with the leadership to execute and build value.”.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $3.12, the shares rose to $5.3999 and dropped to $3.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BACK points out that the company has recorded -4.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -181.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 62.09K shares, BACK reached to a volume of 26609551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BACK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BACK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAC Holdings Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for BACK stock

IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.26. With this latest performance, BACK shares gained by 121.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.12 for IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.85 and a Gross Margin at -9.06. IMAC Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.14.

Return on Total Capital for BACK is now -60.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -124.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.35. Additionally, BACK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] managed to generate an average of -$215,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.IMAC Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]

The top three institutional holders of BACK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BACK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BACK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.