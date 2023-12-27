Halliburton Co. [HAL] Stock trading around $37.05 per share: What’s Next?

Halliburton Co. [NYSE: HAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.32%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Halliburton Labs Welcomes Seven New Companies.

Companies join collaborative ecosystem to accelerate innovative energy and climate ventures.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Halliburton Labs announced Airovation Technologies, Ayrton Energy, Cache Energy, CENS, Disa Technologies, Marel Power Solutions, and XtraLit as the newest participants in its collaborative environment.

Over the last 12 months, HAL stock dropped by -1.31%. The one-year Halliburton Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.45. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.16 billion, with 902.00 million shares outstanding and 891.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, HAL stock reached a trading volume of 3594177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Co. [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $49.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Co. [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Halliburton Co. [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.20, while it was recorded at 36.71 for the last single week of trading, and 36.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Co. [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co. go to 24.25%.

Halliburton Co. [HAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.