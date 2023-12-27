H.C. Wainwright lifts Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [NASDAQ: BTDR] jumped around 1.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.44 at the close of the session, up 11.94%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM that H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Its Buy Rating On Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ: BTDR) This Month Citing A “Compelling Buying Opportunity” – Here’s Why.

The investment bank H.C. Wainwright released a report on November 16, 2023, presenting a comprehensive analysis of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) and reiterating its buy rating. This article delves into the report’s key findings, offering potential investors a deeper look at the company’s current position and the reasons for the rating.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 737.69K shares, BTDR reached a trading volume of 4387173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTDR shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

How has BTDR stock performed recently?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.85. With this latest performance, BTDR shares gained by 164.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.42 for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 9.23 for the last single week of trading.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.66 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.30.

Return on Total Capital for BTDR is now -25.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.49. Additionally, BTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.

Insider trade positions for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]

The top three institutional holders of BTDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.