Goldman lifts Geron Corp. [GERN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] traded at a high on 12/26/23, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day' session at $2.31. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 417,490 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on December 20, 2023 at an exercise price of $2.16 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. Stock options representing an aggregate of 405,000 shares have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the respective employees and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. Stock options representing an aggregate of 12,490 shares have a 10-year term and vest in full upon achievement of a certain regulatory milestone, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting date. All of the stock options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5987553 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Geron Corp. stands at 4.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.66%.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $1.25 billion, with 543.06 million shares outstanding and 459.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 5987553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corp. [GERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3920.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corp. [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corp. [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corp. [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corp. [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corp. [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corp. [GERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corp. [GERN]

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.